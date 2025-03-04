Rotherham Archives receives major funding boost

Clifton Park Museum

Rotherham Archives and Local Studies has been awarded £42,406 to help preserve local history.

The money will allow local authority records dating from as far back as 1792 to be catalogued, making them more freely available to local people.

The project is called ‘Boroughing In: Cataloguing Place and Identity in Rotherham’ and will help support preparations for its role as the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture in 2025.

The aim is also to identify gaps in the records and invite local communities to share their stories.

Caitlin Clearwater, Archivist at Rotherham Archives, said: “Now is the time to reveal what’s previously been overlooked, and to become more proactive in reflecting Rotherham’s many identities.”

The money is an Archives Revealed grant awarded through a partnership between The National Archives, the Pilgrim Trust, the Wolfson Foundation and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

In total £675,000 has been awarded for 13 archival cataloguing projects around the country – more in a single round of applications than ever before.

These are the first grants of their kind awarded since The National Lottery Heritage Fund invested £5 million in the Archives Revealed partnership programme.

Eilish McGuinness, chief executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Our archives are home to our stories. Records, collections and histories all shine a light on who we are, how we live and what is important to us.

"I am delighted that funding from all four partners is enabling Archives Revealed projects to unlock and share many more of these stories right across the UK, safeguarding them for future generations.

"It is incredibly exciting to celebrate these grants, including the first consortium grant which represents a step-change for the archive sector and an opportunity to share skills and knowledge, foster partnerships and build organisational resilience in the sector.

"All of this is vital for protecting the future of our archives and delivering our vision for heritage to be valued, cared for and sustained for everyone, now and in the future.”

Archives Revealed is the only funding programme in the UK dedicated to the cataloguing and unlocking of archival collections.