Rotherham actors achieve remarkable Rotten Tomatoes score

Top score: Dean Andrews centre in Life on Mars

NEARLY 20 years after it first aired, the BBC drama Life on Mars continues to captivate audiences, and it has recently achieved a remarkable distinction: a perfect 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

For readers unfamiliar, Rotten Tomatoes is a review aggregation website. It collects reviews from professional critics and normal viewers and calculates the percentage of positive reviews a film or TV show receives.

A 100 per cent score means every critic rated it positively.

This does not imply that everybody absolutely loved it, but it signals 'unanimous critical approval,' a rare feat, especially for a series nearly two decades old.

Acting star: Liz White

The rating reflects both the show’s enduring quality and the affection audiences still feel for it.

For Rotherham viewers, the series has special resonance, thanks to local actors Dean Andrews and Liz White.

Their performances brought a piece of the town to the national screen and remain fondly remembered by residents across the borough.

Dean Andrews, born in Rotherham in 1963, grew up attending Sitwell Junior School and Oakwood Comprehensive School. He spent part of his childhood living above his parents’ pubs, The Masons Arms and The Green Dragon, experiences that shaped his working-class portrayal of DS Ray Carling.

Before acting, Andrews worked as a singer on cruise ships but eventually turned to performing on stage and screen.

His portrayal of Carling, a tough, abrasive, yet humorous police officer, became a fan favourite and a defining element of the series.

Liz White, (46) also from Rotherham, played WPC Annie Cartwright.

Intelligent, empathetic, and morally courageous, her character often served as the emotional anchor in a male-dominated police department.

White’s early performances in Rotherham theatre halls helped hone her nuanced screen presence and stage confidence.

Life on Mars follows Detective Sam Tyler, played by John Simm, who is mysteriously transported from 2006 to 1973 after a near-fatal accident. He must navigate the policing world of the past under the hard-nosed DCI Gene Hunt, played with swagger by Philip Glenister.

The series blends science fiction, crime drama, dark humour, and poignant character development. Audiences remain fascinated, debating whether Tyler’s experience was real time travel, a coma-induced dream, or something more metaphysical.

Online fans still re-watch episodes, sharing clips of favourite moments, discussing unanswered questions, and commenting on Gene Hunt’s antics.

Although it ran for just two seasons and ended in 2007, the show remains a benchmark for British television.

Plans for a follow-up series, Lazarus, which would have connected Life on Mars to Ashes to Ashes, were shelved, leaving fans longing for closure and reminiscing about the original’s darkly comic brilliance.

For Rotherham viewers, the perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is a reminder that their town helped shape one of Britain’s most admired dramas.

Local pubs, schools, and theatre halls that influenced Andrews and White are now tied to a lasting television legacy.

The actors helped create a series blending mystery, humour, and human emotion into something timeless.

Social media posters still reminisce about spotting them in town or hearing about their early performances.

Their work proves that local talent can leave a permanent mark, ensuring Life on Mars will continue to be celebrated, studied, and loved for generations.