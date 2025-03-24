Rother Valley boat house plan replaced in cost-cutting bid

Upgrade: Rother Valley is to get new facilities

PLANS for a new boathouse to accommodate a sailing club at Rother Valley Country Park have been changed in an attempt to keep costs under control

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham Council is involved in a programme of improvement at Rother Valley, and other country parks in the borough, which includes the creation of a new visitor centre.

In addition to that, a boat storage building, and welfare facility, is planned for Firbeck Sailing Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But costings mean the original plans have been replaced with a new idea, and a planning application has been submitted to Rotherham Council.

Planning documents state: “A new visitors centre is being provided on the existing site historically occupied by Firbeck Sailing Club.

“A development site had been designated just south of the Water Sports and Activities Centre building to regime Firbeck Sailing Club, however, due to budgetary restrictions associated with redeveloping the site, a new location has been selected further south along the lake which will provide a more cost-effective location to construct a new boat storage and welfare facility.”

The new design has been drawn up between Rotherham Council staff and the sailing club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new location is currently open ground and the proposed new building would have metal clad walls, in a light grey finish, with a flat roof.

A slipway would also be created for boat launching and the proposals have already won favour from one neighbour, who has contacted the council to praise “the authority supporting sailing at this magnificent lake.”

A decision on the application will be made later.