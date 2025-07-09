'Rother' nice news as hospice is rated 'outstanding' by watchdog

'unwavering': Rotherham Hospice is celebrating its outstanding rating from the CQC

ROTHERHAM Hospice has been awarded an overall ‘Outstanding’ rating by the health and social care watchdog – for the first time in its history.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission the hospice, which has its headquarters on Broom Road, was given the outstanding overall ranking – the highest possible standard of care in England.

Chief executive Mat Cottle-Shaw said: “To be rated as ‘outstanding’ for the first time in our history is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our entire hospice family - staff, volunteers, and supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Achieving this during my first inspection as CEO fills me with immense pride and gratitude.

“I want to say a heartfelt thank you to every single person who contributes to the hospice, from those who deliver care at the bedside to the supporters and volunteers who work tirelessly behind the scenes. This ‘Outstanding’ rating belongs to you all.

“It’s proof that our commitment to truly listening, empowering choice, and ensuring dignity in every moment is not just words on a page - it’s lived every single day because of your kindness, compassion, and unwavering support.”

Chair of trustees Bruce Warner said: “I am immensely proud of this achievement and of the outstanding care delivered every day by our remarkable team. This rating reflects the strength of leadership, the depth of compassion, and the unwavering commitment that runs through every part of Rotherham Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since becoming Chair in October 2023, I have seen first-hand the integrity and dedication with which our staff and volunteers approach their work, and this recognition from the CQC affirms what we already knew - our hospice is a place of excellence, driven by purpose, and grounded in love for our community.”

Describing the rating as “a moment of real pride for our local health and care system”, Chris Edwards, deputy chief executive of NHS South Yorkshire ICB and place director for Rotherham, added: “The CQC’s recognition reflects not only the skill and dedication of the hospice team, but also the strength of local partnerships that place people and their wishes at the centre.

“We are proud to work alongside Rotherham Hospice and celebrate this success with them.”