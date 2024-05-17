Rosen returns to Rotherham! Poet Michael to marvel in magic at Grimm and Co

Michael Rosen with Deborah Bullivant at a previous event - photo by Jennifer Booth

ONE of Britain's best-loved writers and poets for children and adults is returning to Rotherham for a literacy charity's Festival of Stories event.

Michael Rosen was Children's Laureate between 2007 and 2009 and is best-known among youngsters for his performance of poems and books including 'We're Going on a Bear Hunt', 'Chocolate Cake' and 'No Breathing in Class'.

Michael was an avid supporter of the creation of Grimm and Co from its humble beginnings in the pop-up story shop in 2015 and is coming back to see the charity enchanting new destination in the heart of Rotherham – the former Talbot Lane church on Ship Hill.

Grimm and Co will be working with schools and communities as part of its Festival of Stories with free events and activities taking place between May 20 and June 1 2024.

The audience at the opening event of a previous festival

Michael Rosen will be hosting a workshop to support teachers to tell stories using the most engaging tactics to captivate children and their imaginations.

Meanwhile, children from two schools in Rotherham will also have the opportunity to meet Michael and see him perform his poetry, as well as learning about the magic of story-telling.

Grimm and Co co-founder Deborah Bullivant said: "Michael is a genius!

“He can work wonders with words and turns the most reluctant into an enthusiastic reader, writer and even performer, hungry for words and stories.

Children engaged in LD Lapinski event - photo by Gemma Thorpe

“He's very much influenced our work over the years so I'm beyond excited – I'm positively giddy, in a flutter, and ecstatic that Michael's helping us with this project and getting to see the destination of the journey he helped to inspire back in 2015."

Week one of the festival will celebrate stories with teachers and schools.

Week two takes place during the Spring Bank holiday and will feature a wide range of activities, from author events with LD Lapinski and Susannah Lloyd, to poetry, spoken word and musical celebrations including Lauren Housley and David Eagle performing songs written by children and young people.

Grimm and Co's new Emporium of Stories will also host two public book signings on May 24 with a chance to meet author Michael Rosen and buy or bring one of his books for him to sign.

This event is part of the Children’s Capital of Culture programme and is being supported and part-funded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority through UK Shared Prosperity Funding, and by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

Sarah Christie, programme manager at Children’s Capital of Culture, concludes: “The Festival of Stories is so unique to Rotherham and will give people a preview of the awesome things to expect when we become the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture in 2025.

“There are activities for all ages going on across town thanks to Grimm and Co, our wonderful libraries and Flux Rotherham, which people will travel from far and wide to attend.

“It’s a platform to show off Rotherham and everything we love about it.”