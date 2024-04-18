Members of the Rotherham United Disabled Supporters Association, pictured at the recent disability open day at the New York Stadium - photo by Kerrie Beddows

Each home match, disabled supporters of both Rotherham United and visiting away teams can access the room on the ground floor of the Community Trust area of the stadium.

The space, next to the players' entrance, is open 1.30pm-2:30pm on Saturday games and 6.30pm to 7.30pm during an evening, and is now regularly attracting more than 40 people.



RUDSA chair Kerry Coleman said: “All disabled supporters and their carers and families are welcome to join us for a chat about football or any other topic that comes up – what doesn't happen is people sit and talk about being ill – and there's free tea, coffee and biscuits.

“The association is all about being a voice for people and being an advocate, breaking down barriers.

“The key thing is bringing everybody together and the room is the best thing we could ever have done because it has meant that people with terminal illnesses have been able to come to see the football in the last few weeks and months of their lives.

“We have also had a lot of feedback from people who thank us and tell us their relatives have been able to continue coming to the football – and others who say they couldn't before but now, thanks to the space, they are able to.”

Other measures designed to improve the experience include a Changing Places Facility following funding from RUDSA and the Community Trust which is helping the club provide a dignified private space thanks to the purpose-built adult changing facility including adjustable sinks and toilets and a shower,

Discreet 'accessibility passports' have also been launched.

“Not all disabilities are visible,” said Kerry, who is affected by health issues herself and is mum to three children with autism.

“If you need to use certain facilities you can show the steward the passport and don't have to go into a long explanation.

“It (effectively) says 'this is who I am and this is what I need'.

“It is a passport-sized booklet which people can just have on them - not everyone wants to wear a lanyard (listing health conditions) around their neck.”

The eight-strong association meet as a committee regularly with members of the club staff, and also hosts open days – at a recent event guests were able to try the Paralympic sport boccia – plus events where ex-footballers such as John Breckin and Richard Finney were previous guest speakers.

“Anything that's disability related, if people say they can't come to the games because of X, Y or Z we look into how we can get around that and then go to the club with that feedback and work with them – if we can make the changes, we will do.