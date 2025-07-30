Roller-coasters, RUFC, and reality TV - Paul Chuckle takes a trip back home

MASCOT MATES: Gully Mouse and Paul Chuckle at Gulliver's Valley - pic by Kerrie Beddows

SIGNING autographs and spinning discs were all in a day – or two's – work for Rotherham funnyman Paul Chuckle when he arrived back on home turf in South Yorkshire.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local legend Paul Elliott, one half of the iconic Chuckle Brothers, kicked off his trip home with a special visit to Gulliver's Valley as part of the Rotherham theme park’s fifth birthday celebrations.

The resort, aimed at children between the ages of two and 13-years-old, has more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities and over the last five years has expanded to add a number of new features, including ‘Gulliver’s Gears’ which opened in 2021 with the Grand Prix Racer roller-coaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul visited the resort in the Rother Valley to take a wander down ‘Chuckle Street’ – an iconic tribute that honours the lives and careers of Paul and his late brother Barry.

Paul Chuckle pictured with Gully Mouse and staff during his visit to Gulliver's Valley - pic by Kerrie Beddows

The indoor area tells the story of how the brothers, best-known for starring in long-running BBC children's TV programme ChuckleVision as well as their support of Rotherham United FC, became one of the country's most-loved double acts on stage and screen.

The versatile star, who was raised in East Herringthorpe, posed for pictures with fans young and old, as well as staff from the theme park and its mascots Gully Mouse and Glitterdrop.

Speaking to the Advertiser, he said it was good to be back in Rotherham – “although I never really left.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I live in North Nottinghamshire now,” explained the 77-year-old actor, entertainer and DJ, “but I'm back all the time to see the (RUFC) game.”

Young fans pictured with Paul Chuckle and Unicorn Glitterdrop at Gulliver's Valley - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

Paul and his much-missed brother Barry, both Millers fans, were made honorary presidents of the football club back in 2007.

Today Paul enjoys a varied career including recently playing an assassin in a gangster movie as well as frequent appearances on Channel 4's The Last Leg TV show.

He has been busy filming The Madame Blanc Mysteries for Channel 5 of late as well as DJing at “universities, festivals and night clubs around the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Including one high-profile event very close to home at the weekend – Sheffield's Tramlines – where he played “house music anthems” at the Riverside pub in Kelham Island as part of the event's fringe line-up, before meeting up with friends at Cubana’s tapas restaurant and bar in the town centre.

But what of his much anticipated, and hoped for, appearance as a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother?

He reveals another famous face ended up taking the rumoured spot – but doesn't want to rule out a possible stint in the TV house at some point.

And how about the jungle and the lure of ITV's I'm a Celebrity?

“My Sue (his wife) would love it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But then she would be enjoying living at the hotel (with the rest of the show line-up’s friends and family) – I’d be the one sleeping on the ground and eating the bugs (as part of the show trials)!” he laughs.

And it seems he won’t be swapping his DJ decks for dancing shoes either when the question of Strictly Come Dancing rears its head – as the training and lengthy performances and routines could prove an issue due to his chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the symptoms of which can involve breathing issues.

But as we leave he quips: “That doesn’t mean I couldn’t do the Christmas special (a one-off programme) though – I might do that so watch out!”

Said with a twinkle in his eye...and, maybe even potentially, in his toes?!