RESIDENTS at a nursing care home are to be treated to a 'tablet' with a difference – after the big-hearted partner of a staff member raised more than £1,000 during a month-long cycling challenge.

Rob presented the home with a cheque following the conclusion of the challenge - he is pictured with residents Colin Picken and Eddie Henshaw

Rob Pemberton cycled 80 kilometres a day throughout November to raise money for MHA Swallow Wood nursing care home in Mexborough, where his partner Lindsey Bruce works as an administration manager.

The fundraising feat was a mixture of cycling on a static and road bike, with the 80km mark being dedicated to MHA’s 80-year anniversary.

Rob, a groundsman at Pontefract Racecourse, raised a total of £1,117.75 which will go towards an interactive tablet which will be used for activities for the elderly residents, some of whom have dementia.

Rob Pemberton with his certificate from the nursing home

He completed the challenge with a bike ride to the home where he presented the cheque to staff and received a certificate for his achievement.

Lindsey said : “I am very proud of Rob and his dedication towards the challenge.

“He told me a few days after he finished the challenge that he was missing it and took me with him on a seven-mile walk.

“He received a lot of support from the local community and from our residents, relatives and staff, which motivated him.

“When he finished the challenge back at MHA Swallow Wood everyone was very proud of him and he deserved the plaudits.

“He is very keen to do something similar like this again.