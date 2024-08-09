'Robi' with some of the team at DBTH

NEW robotic technology at a hospital which has already performed more than 20 surgeries across two specialities is speeding up recovery times and cutting patients' stays.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Da Vinci Surgical XI robot, named 'Robi Sheldon Alan Surgeonator' – or simply 'Robi' for short by public vote – is now fully operational.

The introduction of Robi follows Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity's £3.6 million pledge – with support from the Fred and Ann Green Legacy – to bring robotic surgery as well as the associated training and resources to the trust.

Operated by a surgeon, a camera and robotic arms are inserted inside the patient and controlled from a console using an advanced set of instruments for minimally invasive surgery.

This procedure allows for greater precision than traditional laparoscopic (also known as 'keyhole') or open surgery.

The introduction of Robi has already begun to transform the way DBTH performs cancer surgery, in particular for colorectal cancer patients.

In addition to gastrointestinal surgery, the robotic surgeon has also undertaken its first urology procedures with the first three robotic radical nephrectomies – the surgical removal of a kidney – performed at DBTH in July.

Consultant surgeon Antonia Durham-Hall said: “The introduction of robotic surgery will significantly improve outcomes for patients following their surgery, such as faster recovery times, reduced length of stay, and a reduction in the chance of a conversion to open surgery.

“In some types of tumour, there will also be improved cancer outcomes.

“There will also be a decrease in patients who experience problems with urinary and sexual function after rectal surgery and a reduction in those needing a long-term stoma.

“I’m extremely pleased that we are now able to offer this to our patients and thankful to the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity for such a significant investment.”

Urology consultant surgeon Ramanan Rajasundaram added: "The successful completion of our first robotic radical nephrectomies is a significant milestone for our department.

“Robotic surgery allows for greater precision and control, which translates to better outcomes for our patients.

“We look forward to expanding the use of this technology in urological procedures, offering our patients the best possible care."