AN “OUT of control” man who raided a pensioner's home before plunging a knife into his neck and leaving him in a pool of his own blood has been jailed for over a decade.

Robert Christian was jailed for over a decade

Robert Christian (34), of no fixed abode, followed his victim, who is in his 70s, from shops in Balby on April 23, 2023, before appearing outside his home and demanding he hand over his money.

When he refused, Christian barged his way in and attacked him, leaving his victim "frozen with fear" a court heard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was left helpless against an "out of control" Christian who pushed him over and kicked him several times in the ribs.

Christian ordered him to stay on the floor as he pilfered through the man's belongings, stealing a purple laptop, a black mobile phone and a wallet before leaving and locking him in his own home.

His victim, who uses a walking frame due to mobility issues, noticed he was bleeding heavily and realised he had been stabbed in the lung and neck, with the blade cutting his jugular vein.

He managed to call 999 and survived, with Christian soon arrested by police officers after being identified as a prolific beggar in the surrounding area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christian was initially charged with attempted murder but appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on August 14 to admit robbery and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He was given a 16-year extended sentence – a custodial term of 11 years and a five-year extension period – at the same court last Tuesday (November 30).

Det Con Alexandra Owen, investigating, said: "This was a horrendous attack on a vulnerable elderly man who was left absolutely terrified after being targeted in his own home.

"Heartbreakingly, the victim had given Christian over £50 of his cash on previous occasions after spotting him asking for money outside local shops.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It's disgusting to see that this is how he repaid his kindness.”