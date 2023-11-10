Rob gets on his bike for care home
Rob Pemberton is set to embark on a cycling challenge of 80 kilometres a day throughout November to raise money for MHA Swallow Wood nursing care home in Mexborough, where his partner Lindsey Bruce works as an administration manager.
The challenge will be a mixture of cycling on a static and road bike, with the 80km mark being dedicated to MHA’s 80-year anniversary.
Staff at the home on Wath Road are hoping to raise the funds for a tiny tablet interactive device designed specifically for elderly and residents with dementia to use for various activities.
Lindsey said: “Rob has known me for six years and that's when I started working for MHA.
“He has always wanted to do a challenge to support a cause and when I mentioned Swallow Wood, that's how the idea came about.
“I talk about work a lot and how the amenities fund supports our residents so they can go on trips and activities.
“The tiny tablet will be a great addition to the home and will enable the activity coordinators to access more activities for residents to take part in.
“On some occasions I will be supporting Rob on his journey, more so when we are cycling outdoors.
“We are all confident that Rob will complete the challenge and hit the £500 target for the home.”
To donate visit www.tinyurl.com/JGRobPemberton.