Road closures on the way as cabling is replaced
It said the project would ensure continued supply of reliable electricity in Sheffield and Rotherham amid growing demand, with the current cabling nearing the end of useful life.
Survey work is already under way, with the main project being carried out by Balfour Beatty from May.
A National Grid spokesperson said: “The team is working to ensure that disruption is kept to a minimum and is taking every step possible to reduce the impact on the local community.
“As the new cables will be positioned underneath the road network, traffic management will be put in place where needed, but pedestrian access will be unaffected.
“Many of the surveys will be carried out overnight to reduce disruption further.”
Members of the public can email [email protected] or call the community relations team on 0808 175 0206 with any queries.