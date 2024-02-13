Register
BREAKING

Road closures on the way as cabling is replaced

NATIONAL Grid has started work on replacing three underground cable routes with two new ones between Pitsmoor, Wincobank and Templeborough.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 13th Feb 2024, 12:27 GMT
The cable routeThe cable route
The cable route

It said the project would ensure continued supply of reliable electricity in Sheffield and Rotherham amid growing demand, with the current cabling nearing the end of useful life.

Survey work is already under way, with the main project being carried out by Balfour Beatty from May.

A National Grid spokesperson said: “The team is working to ensure that disruption is kept to a minimum and is taking every step possible to reduce the impact on the local community.

Most Popular

“As the new cables will be positioned underneath the road network, traffic management will be put in place where needed, but pedestrian access will be unaffected.

“Many of the surveys will be carried out overnight to reduce disruption further.”

Members of the public can email [email protected] or call the community relations team on 0808 175 0206 with any queries.

Related topics:National GridTempleboroughRotherhamSheffield