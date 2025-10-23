RNN welcomes latest Employer Academy

Shane Young, Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber with Jason Austin, chief executive officer and principal

RNN Group has welcomed Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce as its newest Employer Academy in the area of business administration.

The move sees Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber join other Employer Academies including Brunton Shaw, Esh Construction, Henry Boot, RMBC, Thornbury Animal Sanctuary, and Wentworth Woodhouse with the initiative which brings together learners, educators and employers to inspire the next generation.

The Employer Academies also offer businesses the opportunity to recruit from a pool of talented and ambitious learners, giving employers the chance to choose their future workforce from the local area.

Shane Young, operations director, Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber, said: “We have a fantastic relationship with the Group and work with them on many initiatives and events so to finally have this Employer Academy Partnership is win-win for us both.”

Jason Austin, chief executive officer and principal said: "I am delighted to welcome Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber as an Employer Academy Partner as we have a long-standing relationship with them through the Chamber and they have had some apprentices with us, too.

“Employer Academies are the result of the RNN Group’s investment toward consistently improving skills and job opportunities for learners and employers.

“By involving employers in the design and delivery of our curricula, we are showing our integrity to further align our strategy with employer needs by ensuring our learners develop modern and sector specific skills for success.”