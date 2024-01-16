Register
RMBC’s housing plans for Addison site at Maltby

ROTHERHAM Council has submitted plans for housing on the site where it closed down the Addison Day Centre.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 16th Jan 2024, 12:55 GMT
RMBC's plans for the Addison site

Nearly half of the properties being built on the land will be four-bedroom houses, the proposals show.

The adult learning disability centre was closed in 2022 despite several large protests, a judicial review and 90,000-signature online petition.

Now RMBC has filed plans for 27 properties, including 13 four-bedroom homes and half a dozen two-bedroom apartments.

The former site of Addison Day Centre, Maltby

The development is also set to include four houses specifically designed for residents who use wheelchairs.

Vehicle access to the housing will be from Linden Grove and there will be 51 parking spaces provided, the plans say. The housing will be used for council renters.

Planning papers submitted by RMBC say: “The buildings on site are currently vacant and the council have undertaken surveys in preparation for their demolition.

“There is a current risk of anti-social behaviour and the dangerous disturbance of asbestos on site.

“In May 2018, RMBC cabinet approved adult services’ proposals for the transformation of the learning disability service.

“This transformation strategy resulted in the decommissioning of the Addison Day Centre.

“The former centre was used as an adult learning facility and taught people skills to get jobs such as cooking or gardening. As part of the decommissioning, the users were found jobs locally which was the overall aim of the centre.”

Proposals have also been submitted by the council for four properties on land at Albert Road and Victoria Road in Wath, and six more on a site at nearby Princess Street, Wath.

