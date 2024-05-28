Racecourse Road, Swinton

OPPOSING petitions arguing for and against speed bumps for a residential street were formally received by Rotherham Council on the same day.

There were 140 names in support of the safety measures for Racecourse Road in Swinton, while the rival paper attracted 101 names.

Resident Michael Fowler, presenting the pro petition, described the proposals as “crucial”.

He added: “It’s disheartening to note the absurd petition advocating to maintain high speeds on this residential street.

“I’m here to emphasise the importance of prioritising safety and the wellbeing of our community over the misguided notions of perceived inconvenience.

“The proposal has undergone a thorough legislative process. The need arises from alarming statistics of injury, damage, accidents and speeding caused by driver behaviour.”

Mr Fowler, presenting the petition at last Wednesday’s (22) full council meeting at Rotherham Town Hall, added: “The 85th percentile speed recorded was 36.7 mph – a significant discrepancy on the 30mph speed limit. This causes a continued grave danger to residents.

“By implementing these measures, we make our road safer for generations.

“We also contribute to improving air quality and create a calmer community environment to live in.”

There was no-one present at the meeting to speak about the anti-speed humps petition.

Organiser Lewis Mills previously told the Advertiser that the money would be better spent on other measures, as the bumps would lead to motorists needing to wait to pass each other, causing increased air pollution along the street.