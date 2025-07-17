Organisers said the event aims to bring a “world-class RHS flower show to one of the grandest stately homes in the country”, so visitors can experience the best in British and international horticulture, with designs also encompassing themes of well-being, sustainability and the beauty of gardening.

A garden that explores living with sight loss took home the top award on the opening day of the show on Wednesday (July 16).

Paul Hervey-Brookes’ RNIB Legacy Garden has been designed as a deeply tactile space, allowing show visitors to experience the world through the eyes of someone who has lost their sight.

Liz Nicholson, chair of the judging panel, said: “A brave and highly effective endeavour that demonstrates the challenges of partial sight loss through a garden installation.

“Inspiring use of local materials and lofty yurt structures gives a wonderful three-dimensional space - pure showmanship.”

RHS Young Designer of the Year went to Luke Coleman for Drakkar’s Drift, a garden celebrating Scotland’s historic ties with Scandinavia, featuring a 1.5 metre plunge pool and sauna.

Paul and Luke also won best construction in their respective categories.

On his double win, Luke said: “I’m in a bit of shock to be honest, it feels quite surreal to finally be standing here in a space that started out on a bit of paper and receiving these awards from the RHS is amazing, a dream come true.”

The RHS Environmental Innovation Award was presented to Lee Bestall for Hazlewood Barn – Reimagined by Bestall & Co. Ninety-nine per cent of the materials in the garden are reclaimed or repurposed with an innovative, custom-made planting medium created from construction waste.

Malcolm Anderson, RHS head of sustainability, said: “The RHS is proud to present the Environmental Innovation Award to Lee and his team, whose garden is an excellent example of sustainable design, proving that style and sustainability can go hand in hand.”

Best long border was presented to Sebastian Stall for Buglife: Habitat Mosaic.

In the floral marquee, best exhibit was presented to Dibleys Nurseries for their display of streptocarpus and begonias.

Among the highlights at the show is RHS Teenage Dirt Park, a feature garden by Rachel Platt, who has created a planted green space inspired by the young people of BMX Rotherham, part of Rotherham’s Children’s Capital of Culture 2025.

The community garden contains a central structure of dirt tracks for rollers and jumps, and is situated next to resilient meadow planting that is low maintenance with contrasting colourful plants.

To honour the history of the Fitzwilliam family’s ownership of the Wentworth Woodhouse estate and a once thriving mining industry, the RHS Miner’s Garden by Chris Myers recreates a time where miners and their families lived in tight-knit communities.

The garden uses allotment style planting to represent a garden’s ability to feed a family, with a natural fringe of wild native trees and wildflowers bordering the garden.

Here are 21 photos from the opening day of the show, taken by photographer James Hardisty.

RHS Flower Show Wentworth Woodhouse continues daily until Sunday, July 20. Tickets are still available and can be purchased from www.rhs.org.uk/wentworth or on the gate.

1 . Flower show Jess Porter modelling a floral mining helmet to celebrated the RHS Miner's Garden, designed by Chris Myers from Skipton, at RHS Flower Show Wentworth Woodhouse Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Flower show Eszter Nemeth, from Roualeyn Fuchsias, based in North Wales, among their display of flowering Fuchsias Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Flower show Louise Beech, from Woodpecker Joinery, a family-owned and run British manufacturer of greenhouses and cedar garden buildings based in rural Staffordshire, is busy cleaning the exterior of this show greenhouse Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales