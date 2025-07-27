Reytons rule the stage as Tramlines festival headliners

REYTONS' front man Jonny Yerrell made an emotion-charged connection with his army of fans as the band headlined in extraordinary style at Tramlines on Saturday evening.

They let nobody down. In some ways, it seemed all a far cry from when The Reytons played the Tramlines fringe back in 2017, the year they were formed. However, in other ways, they have stayed true to their style and association with Rotherham and the rest of South Yorkshire. They underlined that on Saturday, with their continued commitment to the Reytons' Grassroots Foundation, which specialises in creating opportunities at local level across sport, music, art, and other creative sectors. In an unusual communion with revellers at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield, Jonny declared: "I don't know how it happened, what was the moment where we all crossed paths and got in this band and after years of being rejected and pushed back and trying and trying and trying.., "But somewhere along the line it did, and it clicked and we're here right now. "I am so grateful to stand here and say what I do for a living. This is my job, and that's thanks to you: everybody stood here. You have literally made our dreams come true. "Everything we've ever dreamed of is thanks to you. "And while I've got this stage and 50,000 people listening to me, I just want to I want to give a little plug to our Grassroots Foundation. "We launched it last year and we put 50 football teams in new kit." He said because of the support they'd receive from the public - he prefers to call them members of a Reytons' community rather than fans - the band want to "keep giving back. "There are so many talented people, young lads and lasses in this crowd tonight. There are so many bands that can never get on this stage...if we can help you do it I promise you that we will. "If you are a footballer, an actor, a dancer, whatever it is...the Grassroots Foundation is going live in the next couple of weeks. "Get involved. Let us know who you are because I promise if I can give you this f****** feeling I will give you this feeling." The Reytons had promised that being the first unsigned band to headline Tramlines Festival would be "extra special" - and the only argument after the show among their loyalists was whether it topped Clifton Park on July 6, 2024 when 20,000 fans turned up. Alex Deadman, organiser of the three-day festival also starring Pulp and Kasabian, said: "South Yorkshire is such a hotbed of creativity and music. Sheffield gets some attention but Rotherham is often overlooked. The Reytons have done wonders to help shed a light on this part of the world."