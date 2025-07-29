Reytons rule the stage and 'shed light on Rotherham'

EXTRA SPECIAL: Jonny Yerrell at Tramlines - pic by Charley Atkins S70Media

ROTHERHAM band The Reytons took to the stage at Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival – and turned the spotlight back on the borough.

With a dramatic stage setting that included a castle, a Trojan horse, and the group’s own shield-and-baton/flame-throwing riot squad, the Indie foursome headlined in extraordinary style at Tramlines on Saturday evening, delivering an emotionally-charged connection with their army of fans, old and new.

And according to organisers, the group – the first unsigned band to headline Tramlines – “did wonders” for raising the profile of Rotherham.

Frontman Jonny Yerrell, along with lead guitarist Joe O’Brien, bass player Lee Holland, and drummer Jamie Todd – who last summer played to 20,000 fans at Rotherham’s Clifton Park – went into the set saying it was likely to be “extra special” and "the biggest and best thing we’ve ever done in our lives.”

'A NIGHT TO CELEBRATE': The Reytons during their headline set at Tramlines - pic by Charley Atkins S70Media

They let nobody down. In some ways, it seemed all a far cry from when The Reytons played the Tramlines fringe back in 2017, the year they were formed.

However, in other ways, they have stayed true to their style and association with Rotherham and the rest of South Yorkshire.

They underlined that on Saturday, with their continued commitment to the Reytons’ Grassroots Foundation, which specialises in creating opportunities at local level across sport, music, art, and other creative sectors. In an unusual communion with revellers at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield, Jonny declared: “I don’t know how it happened, what was the moment where we all crossed paths and got in this band and after years of being rejected and pushed back and trying and trying and trying…

“But somewhere along the line it did, and it clicked and we’re here right now.

“I am so grateful to stand here and say what I do for a living.

“This is my job, and that's thanks to you – everybody stood here. You have literally made our dreams come true.

“Everything we’ve ever dreamed of is thanks to you.

“And while I’ve got this stage and 50,000 people listening to me, I just want to I want to give a little plug to our Grassroots Foundation.

“We launched it last year and we put 50 football teams in new kit.”

He said the support from the public meant the band want to “keep giving back.

“There are so many talented people, young lads and lasses in this crowd tonight. There are so many bands that can never get on this stage...if we can help you do it I promise you that we will.

“If you are a footballer, an actor, a dancer, whatever it is...the Grassroots Foundation is going live in the next couple of weeks.

“Get involved. Let us know who you are because I promise if I can give you this f****** feeling I will give you this feeling.”

Alex Deadman, organiser of the three-day festival also starring Pulp and Kasabian, said: “South Yorkshire is such a hotbed of creativity and music.

“Sheffield gets some attention but Rotherham is often overlooked.

“The Reytons have done wonders to help shed a light on this part of the world.”

Earlier this week, The Reytons announced they will play Wembley Arena on December 6.

Coaches will be laid on for Rotherham followers.

Frontman Yerrell added: "This one’s special.

"Wembley’s got that history, that legacy, in music and in football.

"Not everyone’s lucky enough to go down and see their team, but as a fan once said when we played Sheffield Arena – ‘it’s like going to a cup final that we’ve already won’.

"We’re taking that energy to the capital.

"A gig for everyone. A night to celebrate. We’re All Reytons Aren’t We?”