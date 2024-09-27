Reytons’ homecoming worth £1m for Rotherham
The lads performed hits like Slice of Lime, Red Smoke, Adrenaline and Kids Off the Estate on a Disney-inspired stage for a 20,000-strong crowd in July.
It was Clifton Park’s biggest gig, beating the 1971 set by Marc Bolan’s T-Rex during the borough’s centenary celebrations.
Money spent by Reytons fans on public transport, food, drink and hotels provided a much-needed boost for businesses, as the band injected a strong dose of pride back in Rotherham.
Now a study by Sheffield Hallam University has found that the Reytons’ gig was worth a seven-figure sum to Rotherham – or £1.36 million for South Yorkshire in total.
Feedback was almost entirely positive – with many music fans praising the organisation of the event and calling for more outdoor gigs at Clifton Park in future.
One fan said online: “We got the vibe that the whole town was keen to make this work.”
RMBC deputy leader Cllr Dave Sheppard said: “I cannot sum up into words how incredible it was to have The Reytons perform in Clifton Park.
“The atmosphere on the day was thrilling and a joy to be a part of. Having the band here has done wonders for the local economy and given residents something to be proud of.
“Visitors have said that Clifton Park was an excellent venue, and the event was very well run so we will now be looking to see whether we can host similar such events in the future.”
