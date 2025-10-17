Reytons frontman set for milestone birthday

Big birthday: Jonny Yerrell at Tramlines. Pic by Charley Atkins S70Media

JONNY Yerrell, frontman of Rotherham’s indie band The Reytons, turns 40 tomorrow.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flirting with 'middle age' is a milestone for one of South Yorkshire’s most energetic and characterful performers.

Don't expect to see him calm down too much as the band prepares for Wembley Arena in a few weeks' time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yerrell, born on 18 October 1985 and raised in Kiveton Park, has led The Reytons from small venues to national recognition.

Alongside guitarist Joe O’Brien, bassist Lee Holland and drummer Jamie Todd, he has built a reputation for songs that mix raw energy with sharp observation.

Their rise has been steady rather than sudden, but the progress is unmistakable.

From their 2021 debut album Kids Off the Estate to 2023’s chart-topping What’s Rock and Roll?, the band has built a loyal following across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their third record, Ballad of a Bystander, reached number two in January this year, and their homecoming gig at Clifton Park in Rotherham in the summer of 2024 drew around 20,000 fans.

Yerrell’s leadership has been key.

His voice, stage presence – he once described his own dress sense as comfortable designer 'chav' – and refusal to compromise have given the group a clear identity.

He has spoken of wanting to show what can come out of towns like Rotherham if you work hard and stay true to your own style.

The band’s success has also lifted the profile of the local music scene, something Yerrell takes pride in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He always drives home the message that he is immensely proud of his home town.

On December 6, The Reytons will headline Wembley Arena. For any British band, Wembley carries real significance. For a group that built its reputation independently, it is a testament to the power of persistence.

Yerrell, who now lives in Conisbrough, will see that night as both a celebration and a statement that Rotherham belongs on the national music map.

As he enters his 40s, the dynamic and fan-friendly Yerrell shows no sign of easing off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If anything, age may add depth rather than take away edge. Expect more songs that look at where he has come from, what he has learned, and what still lies ahead.

There is also a growing sense that he wants to mentor others to find their way.

He has already offered encouragement to Doncaster singer-songwriter Freddie Halkon, who supported The Reytons on tour earlier this year.

The rest of the band appears just as focused.

More live shows, new material and continued growth are on the cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They talk often about staying true to their roots and keeping their live sound honest, even as the venues get larger.

Plenty of musicians have shown that turning 40 can be the start of something, not the end.

Pharrell Williams released “Happy” at that age.

Willie Nelson produced Red Headed Stranger in his early forties.

Andrea Bocelli reached a global audience after 40. Bonnie Raitt had her biggest breakthroughs around the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So when Jonny Yerrell blows out his candles, don’t expect reflection to replace ambition.

Forty might just sharpen his purpose, deepen the music, and mark the next climb in a story that still feels far from finished.