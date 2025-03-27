Reytons conquering Europe on tour

Reytons brought their style in part one of their euro tour in Brussels, Cologne, Hamburg and Munich. Photo courtesy of The Reytons

Rotherham band The Reytons are in the middle of an all-conquering European tour – and the fans are just loving it.

Manager Rich Goodwin says he has been delighted with the numbers through the doors in various venues.

"The lads' popularity is definitely spreading across Europe," he told the Advertiser.

And no wonder.

The Reytons on tour. Photo courtesy of The Reytons

Jonny Yerrell, Joe O’Brien, Lee Holland, and Jamie Todd promised "12 adrenaline-fuelled shows across Belgium, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and France" from March 22 to April 5.

And the support, from both old and new fans, has been extraordinary.

The tour was launched in Brussels, followed by Cologne, (March 23rd) Hamburg (24) and Munich (25.)

The group said those four nights alone were "incredible" in term of feedback.

Reytons thank fans in part one of the tour in Brussels, Cologne, Hamburg and Munich. Photo courtesy of The Reytons

They regarded that segment of their tour as Part One, and they will launch Part Two tonight in Barcelona.

Then it's on to these other Euro dates: March 28 Madrid, Spain, March 29 Málaga, Spain, March 30 Valencia, Spain (already sold out) April 2 Zürich, Switzerland, April 3 Frankfurt, Germany, April 4 Utrecht, Netherlands, April 5 Paris, France.

Their performances are doing more good than they may have realised.

On Facebook, fan Steve Allan shared: "Keep the great tunes coming but most of all keep being yourselves… keeping the enthusiasm at your shows genuine.

The Reytons on tour. Photo courtesy of The Reytons

"It sets you apart from so many cliche happy to be here, see you bands. (Saw you in Cologne for the third time, three weeks after a major cancer op. The best medicine I could have had even if I couldn’t jump around as much as normal!"

Some fans have committed to seeing them in all four Spanish venues.

Shelley Ann Marie Gould posting: "See you for the next four nights of one hell of a bender! Alarm set for 3am then it’s Barca bound."

Others are crossing Euro borders to get their Reytons fix.

Kevin Stewart reported: "Munich was brilliant! From Germany to Spain! Nice night off before we go again in Barcelona!"

The lads have already completed a sell out UK tour with dates in London, Bournemouth, Blackpool, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Belfast in February with March gigs in Dublin and Manchester.