TOP SPOT?: The Reytons

They say they sold 17,262 copies of new album Ballad Of A Bystander, 361 more than James Arthur.

Yet Arthur was granted the top spot with Bitter Sweet Love, which surprised indie rockers Jonny Yerrell, Joe O'Brien, Lee Holland and Jamie Todd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local lads believe a special edition version of the album sold at a show at Sheffield’s Leadmill nightspot should have been included in the overall figure.

The Reytons protested: “Despite selling over 300 more albums we have been docked 2,200 units on a technicality following an industry complaint.

“Unfortunately all of our Leadmill CDs were rejected by the Official Charts Company.

“Usually this type of sale is allowed, but not for The Reytons this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We wanted to share this with you to let you know that despite not winning the trophy or officially coming first... You did it!! We have sold the most albums in the UK this week!”

The band says the set-back should not disguise the level of achievement for a group regarded as the underdogs.

“We've had the most amazing week with you all, thank you to everyone who has gone above and beyond to help us achieve the impossible,” they posted on social media.

“Please don't let this ruin your night. Raise a glass and celebrate... Our validation comes from within, we won before we even started.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ballad Of A Bystander did get premium recognition in the latest Official Record Store Chart, as it was the most purchased album of the week in independent record stores, and has landed a Top Five debut on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, according to NME.

The Official Charts Company told NME that they “are governed by our publicly available chart rules which are defined and agreed with the music industry.

“All releases are governed by the same set of rules, as standard procedure we take action regularly against releases which breach these rules, as part of our ongoing commitment to ensure that the Official Charts are reflective of genuine purchases and consumption.”

James Arthur was happy to have been popped up ahead of his South Yorkshire rivals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He told Official Charts: “I’m really emotional about this one, I’ve been locked in a cubicle crying for the last hour.

“Bitter Sweet Love is the Official Number 1 album in the UK this week, the best-selling record of the week, which means so much to me.

“It’s been eight years since I last had a Number 1 album, and I’ve been in the game over ten years. I feel like this is symbolic of all the highs and lows; everything we’ve been through.”

Last year, the Reytons' album What’s Rock And Roll? debuted at Number One.