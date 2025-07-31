Reytons are open to offers for their Trojan Horse

Horsing around: Trojan Horse backed Reytons fans at Tramlines. Picture by Andrew Whitton

It's not everybody's idea of back garden furniture.

But surely somebody, somewhere in Rotherham, would like the 20-foot-high Trojan Horse used as a backdrop to indie outfit The Reyton's explosive gig at Tramlines last weekend?

The Horse rivalled the four-man band for attention at the start of their set in Hillsborough, Sheffield.

It had been the idea of frontman Jonny Yerrell and band manager Rich Goodwin.

Front man: Jonny Yerrell in front of the horse. Photo by Andrew Whitton

Rich explained: "The Trojan horse is a metaphor behind the band’s covert infiltration of the music industry and success via the back door.

"Where wider industry did not want the band present, their own work ethic and ingenuity led them to headline a major UK festival, which we feel the Trojan horse captures perfectly.

"It was devised by Jonny and myself, but then put together expertly by a team of set designers called Felt in Leeds"

It went down well for the thousands at Tramlines – but where can it be stabled from now on?

"We are currently looking for a new home for the horse. Hopefully it can come back to Rotherham" said Rich.

"The horse is fabricated to look like rusted steel. A few people have shown interest – we actually offered it to Magna, but they weren’t massively enthusiastic about the whole thing, which was frustrating!"

So where is the mythical creature now?

Richie is protective towards his creation saying: "It’s being cared for and looked after for the time being. That’s all I’ll say."

The Reytons aren't the only band that has had to find a home for a stage prop.

Here are some examples of others:

* Lady Gaga’s Mechanical Horse. A man-powered horse named “Arabella” opened her ArtRave tour. Afterward, it was stored in her archive alongside other elaborate tour creations.

* Lemon. A giant mirrorball lemon opened to reveal the band inside. It once malfunctioned, trapping them. The prop now sits in a Belgian warehouse.

* David Bowie’s Glass Spider. A colossal spider loomed over the stage. Criticised for cost and scale, it was disassembled and sold off in parts to European stage designers.

* Muse’s Giant Robot. A towering silver robot loomed over crowds. After touring, it was dismantled and parts went to a prop collector in the UK.

* Pink Floyd’s Inflatable Pig. Famously floated over concerts since the 1970s. One escaped and grounded flights at Heathrow. A replica is now on display at the V&A Museum.

* Taylor Swift’s Giant Snake “Karyn.” A 30-foot inflatable snake slithered on stage. Later auctioned for charity and now resides with a private collector.

* Rammstein’s Baby Pram Flamethrower. It shot real flames – a trick used by the Reytons in Sheffield. Due to safety concerns, it was banned in some venues and is now in a Berlin warehouse.

* Take That’s Giant Robot “Om.” A 60-foot robot moved and gestured on stage. Disassembled after the tour; its parts were donated to a stage design school.

* Miley Cyrus’s Giant Hot Dog. She rode it mid-air wearing a stars-and-stripes leotard. The hot dog prop was later offered for private hire but now lies in storage.

* Snoop Dogg’s Giant Marijuana Joint. One version survives in a California cannabis museum.

* Robbie Williams’ Hovering UFO.A UFO flew above the audience. It was scrapped due to storage costs.