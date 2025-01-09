Reytons and boxer Junaid champion new perception of Rotherham

Reytons

Stars from the worlds of music and sport are determined to make 2025 a year that the borough of Rotherham achieves the positive reputation it deserves.

The town hasn't had a good standing in the perspective of many nationally and beyond, over the past decade, due in part to the grooming gangs' scandal.

But the modern Rotherham should not be tarnished, wholesale, any longer.

It may still have its faults, but its sense of community is being promoted by two of its biggest advocates – indie band The Reytons and boxing prospect Junaid Bostan.

Junaid Bostan

And they intend to step up their allegiance to a born-again Rotherham throughout 2025.

In an interview with the Rotherham Advertiser, Reytons' front man Jonny Yerrell said the whole band was proud to be associated with the borough.

"We are just lads from Rotherham, we are just one of them and they are one of us.

"Not in any way did we set out to be a voice for them but we have become that and it is a privilege to represent Rotherham and all its good parts and highlights – like the strength of the community we have got," he said.

"It is amazing what we can achieve when we all stand together."

Yerrell admits there is a long way to go to change perception.

"Yes, Rotherham has got a bad rep, we know that. Just type Rotherham into Google and see what comes up.

"There has been a shade over Rotherham but over the last 10-20 years; I have tried to combat that myself and prove that is not what Rotherham is about."

The 39-year-old song writer from Kimberworth Park said the minority who had caused negative issues "don't speak and act for everybody.

"Rotherham is a good working class town, full of good people."

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Eastwood born super welterweight boxer Junaid Bostan explored a similar theme in a recent video interview with Rotherham United's communications team.

"I am proud to be from Rotherham and happy to be waving the flag," said the Millers' fan.

"I feel like Rotherham has got a bit of a stigma around it, sometimes it is shown in a bad light.

"I am trying to change the outlook on Rotherham, a lot of people are, for example, The Reytons, they are doing well, they had the concert in Clifton Park; it is bringing people to our community and showing the good people.

"I don't deny or shy away the fact I am from Rotherham.

"It has made me into the person I am and I am sure the more I go down the line with my career the more I will show Rotherham in a more positive outlook."

He said eventually it: "Will come to light that we are a good community… we may be small but we are mighty."

The athlete, signed by Matchroom promoters, aims to become English champion in a bout at the end of this month.

And he hopes to land the British title later this year.

"I have had a unique upbringing my mother's not a Muslim, she's English, my father is a Muslim, Pakistani," he said, adding he was glad to have that dual heritage.

"Regardless whether I am Muslim, white, pink, blue, I am just happy to be representing anyone who can empathise with me… whether that's through my religion, through being from Rotherham, boxing, my personality, whatever it may be."

The former Clifton School pupil added his dream was to headline a fight show at United's stadium, with prospects from local area on the undercard.

"That would be good for the community bringing an event like that here is unheard of and will help the community and local businesses too."