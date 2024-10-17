Rotherham volunteers receiving an award for the unit's 100 years of service.

NUMEROUS awards, medals and commendations were presented at a service of Thanksgiving for St John Ambulance in South and West Yorkshire at Rotherham Minster.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local dignitaries including the Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen and The Civic Mayor of Doncaster, Cllr Julie Grace joined St John volunteers, along with parents, family and friends to celebrate the occasion.

The congregation was welcomed by the Revd Cannon Phil Batchford, and Revd Justine Smith who led the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prayers were led by several representatives including Cannon Darren Percival, deputy chaplain for South and West Yorkshire and St John Ambulance Priory Group and Susan Farmer, Rotherham Fellowship secretary and Moorgate Badger leader.

Bertie Badger with guests the Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Prof Dame Hilary Chapman, Sean Starbuck, Priory Group chair, and Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Sheila Cowen at Rotherham Minster.

The presentation of The Kings Coronation Medals were made by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Professor Dame Hilary Chapman to Dylan Hirst, Dale Turner, Reece Jepson and Nicola Roberts.

Service medals were among the awards given out at the special event includsing 45 years to Rowena Clarkson, 40 years to Sean Starbuck, three decades to Karen Turner, 20 years for Debby Clarkson, Alice Jackson and Dr Christopher Hogg (15 years), and Luke Wilkinson, Trena Black and Paul Wilson (ten years).

Both Rotherham and Pontefract units received centenary certificates for being 100 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for St John Priory Group said: “After the service, Sean Starbuck, Priory Group chair and chapter member for the north east region, invited everyone to Rotherham St John HQ for refreshments and chat with the invited dignitaries and guests.”

Guests also enjoyed St John history and memorabilia from Hull St John Fellowship and a display of tee-shirts and photos from St John International Youth Camps.