Rewarding thanksgiving service at Rotherham Minster
Local dignitaries including the Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen and The Civic Mayor of Doncaster, Cllr Julie Grace joined St John volunteers, along with parents, family and friends to celebrate the occasion.
The congregation was welcomed by the Revd Cannon Phil Batchford, and Revd Justine Smith who led the service.
Prayers were led by several representatives including Cannon Darren Percival, deputy chaplain for South and West Yorkshire and St John Ambulance Priory Group and Susan Farmer, Rotherham Fellowship secretary and Moorgate Badger leader.
The presentation of The Kings Coronation Medals were made by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Professor Dame Hilary Chapman to Dylan Hirst, Dale Turner, Reece Jepson and Nicola Roberts.
Service medals were among the awards given out at the special event includsing 45 years to Rowena Clarkson, 40 years to Sean Starbuck, three decades to Karen Turner, 20 years for Debby Clarkson, Alice Jackson and Dr Christopher Hogg (15 years), and Luke Wilkinson, Trena Black and Paul Wilson (ten years).
Both Rotherham and Pontefract units received centenary certificates for being 100 years old.
A spokesperson for St John Priory Group said: “After the service, Sean Starbuck, Priory Group chair and chapter member for the north east region, invited everyone to Rotherham St John HQ for refreshments and chat with the invited dignitaries and guests.”
Guests also enjoyed St John history and memorabilia from Hull St John Fellowship and a display of tee-shirts and photos from St John International Youth Camps.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.