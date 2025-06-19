Return of winter fuel allowance prompts council re-think on pensioner support

A GOVERNMENT rethink on pensioners’ winter fuel allowance could herald change for a Barnsley Council benefit introduced to plug the gap – potentially affecting many Dearne area residents.

All pensioners will see the allowance restored this winter, but those with an income of more than £35,000 will see it clawed back through tax.

That decision throws a question mark of the future of Barnsley Council policy, introduced only this month, which is designed to put a £200 payment into the pockets of pensioner households with an income below £30,000.

If that went unchanged, it would see some households ‘doubling-up’ on winter fuel payments – an unintended consequence of trying to protect the most needy.

Council leader Sir Steve Houghton CBE, said: “We announced last week that we would guarantee a winter fuel payment of £200 for any pensioner who has an annual household income of less than £30,000 per year, if they’re not eligible for the Government scheme.

“We made this decision because our pensioners shouldn’t have to think about whether or not they can afford to heat their homes this winter.

“We welcome the Government’s announcement to reintroduce the winter fuel allowance for pensioners with incomes at or below £35,000.

“This is a better scheme that will put more money into the pockets of more of our residents.

Barnsley Council will release more information soon

“We’re continuing to explore additional ways to support the people of Barnsley who need it most, and we’ll be announcing further schemes soon.”

The Government had been under constant pressure over its decision to severely restrict the fuel allowance, one of its first big decisions after coming to power last year.