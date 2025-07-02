Restrictions possible as water reserves fall again

IT MAY have rained, but reservoir levels have continued to fall - prompting a warning that restrictions may be around the corner for Rotherham residents.

Yorkshire Water expects reservoirs to be, typically, more than 80 per cent full at this time of year but levels fell 2.5 per cent over the last week, leaving them below 56 per cent.

While there are no immediate restrictions being ordered, the company has warned the prospect remains a possibility.

They have not said what that might entail, but a hosepipe ban would be one option.

The region officially went into ‘drought’ from June 12, with water levels in decline since January.

The driest Spring for 132 years in Yorkshire, combined with the warmest June ever recorded has exacerbated the situation.

On June 30, Yorkshire Water customers got through 1.5 billion litres of water, 200 million litres above normal consumption rates.

David Kaye, director at Yorkshire Water, said: Our reservoir levels have been much lower than average for some time now.

Drying up: Reservoirs continue to drain

“The heat and dry weather over the last week have further impacted our reservoir levels.

“There is some light and localised rain around today and forecast for the rest of the week, but without significant rainfall soon, temporary usage restrictions are a possibility.

“We know that warm weather can lead to increased water usage, but we are urging customers to continue using water wisely.

“We’re incredibly grateful to those customers who have been making efforts to save water over the last few months.”

The company has 100 extra staff tackling leaks to try to help reduce waste.