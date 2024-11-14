Restaurant to honour community members with special one-off event
Seasons in Wickersley has decided to host the event to treat people who have faced a challenging year – and there is still time to get nominations in.
A spokesperson said: “For one night only, we’re giving our entire restaurant to the community!
“This is your chance to nominate someone truly deserving for an unforgettable night at the Seasons Restaurant, Wickersley.
“On November 21, we’re opening our doors to individuals and families who have faced tough times this year, inviting them to share a three-course meal and a night full of warmth, compassion and live entertainment on us (excluding drinks).
“Entertainment for the night will be live singing by Ryan Taylor, and a magician – AfroMagic.
“This isn’t just dinner – it’s a night of gratitude and support, and we need your help to find the most deserving guests!”
Nominations must be submitted via Seasons Gives Back Nomination Form by Friday November 15, 2024.
