The event is on November 21

A POPULAR restaurant will host a special one night only event to honour and celebrate members of the community.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seasons in Wickersley has decided to host the event to treat people who have faced a challenging year – and there is still time to get nominations in.

A spokesperson said: “For one night only, we’re giving our entire restaurant to the community!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is your chance to nominate someone truly deserving for an unforgettable night at the Seasons Restaurant, Wickersley.

Guests at Seasons

“On November 21, we’re opening our doors to individuals and families who have faced tough times this year, inviting them to share a three-course meal and a night full of warmth, compassion and live entertainment on us (excluding drinks).

“Entertainment for the night will be live singing by Ryan Taylor, and a magician – AfroMagic.

“This isn’t just dinner – it’s a night of gratitude and support, and we need your help to find the most deserving guests!”

Nominations must be submitted via Seasons Gives Back Nomination Form by Friday November 15, 2024.