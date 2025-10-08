Resistance to surprise Darfield housing plan

DEVELOPERS have revealed plans to build an estate of 200 new homes in a Dearne area community - on land the council does not want to see used at present.

Residents in the area around Pitt Street in Darfield have been contacted by a company stating they intend to apply for planning permission for land capable of taking around 200 homes.

However, councillors who represent the area have pledged to fight the application, because it goes against a blueprint set down by Barnsley Council in 2019.

That document, called the Local Plan, sets out sites the council regards as suitable for both housing and commercial development into the 2030s.

The land is not on that list, but is regarded as ‘safeguarded’, meaning it could be selected for council-approved development at some point in the future.

Darfield Councillors Kevin Osborne and Pauline Markham, along with candidate Richard Ullyott, who will fight for Darfield’s third council seat on behalf of Labour next May, have now expressed concern that developing such sites could undermine the Local Plan.

Speaking on behalf of the three Cllr Kevin Osborne said: “This speculative application from a private developer is attempting to fast-track a planning application on safeguarded land in advance of Barnsley Council’s next five year plan.

“That undermines the process that protects our community from excessive development.

“We encourage all with an interest in standing up against this to engage in the consultation process and let the developers know exactly how they feel.”

Alphin Properties are behind the proposal and have leafleted residents about the site, bounded in part by a Barratt Homes development, Lombard Crescent, Pitt Street and woodland.

The application is the latest in a series of bids to build on so-called ‘safeguarded’ sites in Barnsley.

Developers argue the council cannot demonstrate an adequate supply of land for new housing over the next five years, something it is legally obliged to do.

The authority has lost one battle, with a rejected planning application for homes on a safeguarded site in Hemingfield recently overturned on appeal.

Another application, for homes on safeguarded land close to Wombwell railway station, off Pit Lane, is currently under consideration.