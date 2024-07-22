Rebecca Malkin in her finalist sash at sponsor Enhance Aesthetics by the collection container for Home-Start charity

AN “EMPOWERED” young woman who battled an eating disorder to graduate top of her university class and raise thousands of pounds for charity is taking to the stage as a finalist in a Miss Great Britain pageant.

Rebecca Malkin (24) overcame personal challenges in her bid to “strive for empowerment” and she is looking forward to participating in the Miss Nottinghamshire GB ceremony in Nottingham on July 28.

“My journey has been deeply influenced by my nine-year battle with an eating disorder,” she said, “and my recovery has made me passionate about advocating for and empowering others.”

Currently the group campaign manager for infrastructure and agriculture at a global B2B company, Rotherham resident Rebecca graduated top of her class with five awards and a first-class honours degree in Business and Enterprise Management from Sheffield Hallam University.

During lockdown, she created a baking blog and Instagram account, which was “about building a supportive online community.

“I realised it was a way of reaching out to others and encouraging them to be creative, too.”

And her work in – and for – the community has been equally impressive offline.

The 24-year-old completed the Sheffield Half Marathon in April, raising £1405 for the South Yorkshire Eating Disorder Association, as well as organising a summer festival which raised £6,300 for various charities.

She has also gained sponsorship on her journey from Rotherham business Enhance Aesthetics.

“Their belief in empowering women to feel confident and strong in their own skin aligns with my own values and goals, “ said Rebecca.

“Enhance and I are now also collecting donations for Home-Start UK, as part of my charity work.

“I think people often see pageants as just women getting up on stage in gowns but it's about giving back to the community and recognising the great work that is being done by people.”

Participating in Miss Great Britain Nottinghamshire – which she entered due to her family's links to Worksop – has also seen her join a supportive group with her fellow finalists.

“It has given me the opportunity to bond with other like-minded women.

“Together, we are fostering a community of resilience, self-discovery, and mutual encouragement.”