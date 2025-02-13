Residents wake to a daily tide of fly-tipped rubbish in this troubled community
Eastwood, on the edge of the town centre, is currently blighted with a daily crop of abandoned rubbish, ranging from bin-liners of household waste to matresses, furniture and more.
Yet despite the efforts of Rotherham Council staff - who are said to be in the area up to six days a week - fresh mountains of waste continue to appear.
The situation has now become so bad that some residents have set up their own social media page to monitor daily developments.
Resident Andy Willshaw said he had resorted to taking car-loads of rubbish from the streets himself, to drop it off at a council waste site in his own vehicle.
Now he said he regularly kept council workers supplied with hot drinks as they worked to clear the trash - often making early morning starts.
“I have spoken to older residents in Eastwood village and they say it is atrocious,” said Andy.
“One woman could not get out of her gate because there was so much rubbish.
“I drive through every day and shake my head in disbelief,” he said.
Andy believes residents in the area are at least partly to blame for the problem, and has questioned why Rotherham Council has not taken effective action to make those clear up gardens which are piled with rubbish.
That was contributing to a problem with vermin in the area, he said.
Streets in the area are monitored by a network of CCTV cameras, but they do not appear to be a deterrent to offenders.
He has now asked Rotherham Council for statistics on how much they have to spend to clear up after the tippers.
The problems affects streets straddling both sides of Fitzwilliam Road: “There is a shared gennell on Russell Street which you cannot get down, because it is chocka with rubbish,” he said.
“There are rates running all over some back gardens are absolutely horrendous,” he said.
“Councillors tell me they clean it up, but they are cleaning up six days a week,” he said.