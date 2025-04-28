Residents set to reap 'endless benefits' from green space

Representatives of Lighthouse Homes, Esh Construction, RNN Group and Rotherham Council at the opening of the revamped garden - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A COMMUNITY garden has been redeveloped in time for spring in a bid to promote positive mental wellbeing and outdoor activities for young men facing homelessness.

The Lighthouse Homes charity is a 17-bed hostel on Westgate in Rotherham set up to give men over the age of 18 24-7 support with homelessness, poverty, and drug and alcohol abuse and aims to improve wellbeing and poverty rates in the area.

The garden’s makeover was part of an initiative to enhance the quality of life for the Lighthouse Homes residents, creating a space for them to engage in outdoor activities.

Esh Construction donated £8,200 in funding which was used to purchase materials and resources for the new garden area, including a space for residents to grow fruit and vegetables for the facility.

Martin Haigh, support manager from Lighthouse Homes, said: “The provision of a quiet green space is an essential part of what we offer to our residents in Rotherham.

“We are very grateful to Esh Construction for the work done and the way they did it.

“They minimised disruption and were polite and courteous at every contact we have had with them.”

A team of agricultural students from RNN Group also volunteered their time to deliver the project with Esh Construction by upcycling existing benches, installing sleepers, paving, and creating a planting area that can be used by the residents.

RNN student Patience Middleton said: “I have really enjoyed participating in practical activities on site, as it has allowed me to work outside of my comfort zone and given me valuable knowledge and skills by working with industry specialists.

“Completing this project with the Esh team has given me an insight into how to work together to complete a project, and I feel confident that I can take what I have learnt on site into my future careers.”

The volunteering project for RNN students was facilitated by Esh Construction as part of its social value commitment to the Rotherham Riverside project, the £4.1million public realm improvement scheme in Rotherham town centre.

Megan Roberts, social value manager for Esh Yorkshire, said: “The facilities at Lighthouse Homes are incredible.

“Their work to help young men in the local community is invaluable, and the new garden will provide them with the opportunity to further enhance the support that they offer.

“Esh is committed to delivering social value initiatives like this one in the local areas where we are operating.

“The work that we do is long-term, to create a legacy, and we hope that the new garden will provide support to the residents for many years to come.”

Cllr Sarah Ann Allen, cabinet member for housing from Rotherham Council, said: “We are extremely grateful for the work that Esh Construction and the RNN students have completed for the residents at Lighthouse homes, as the benefits they will gain from the new garden are endless.”

She added: “Lighthouse Homes, as evidenced by this particular project, is really important to us.

“We have a rough sleeper and homelessness strategy for the borough, and Lighthouse Homes make an important contribution to this.”