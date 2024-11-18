Residents question how multi-million pound bike lanes will benefit Eastwood

Artist's impression of Fitzwilliam Road.

RESIDENTS raised their concerns about the £12 million Eastwood cycle lanes project with councillors at Rotherham Town Hall.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Painted cycleways to be replaced with buffered tracks in both directions for the length of Fitzwilliam Road in the latest green travel push.

A Rotherham-bound bus lane will be added for a short distance at the town centre end, while the one outside Toby Carvery will be extended, under the proposals. There are also plans for designs for a major overhaul of St Ann’s roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Sabir Hussain told last Wednesday’s (6) full council meeting: “Eastwood has a high crime rate, high unemployment, health, inequality, poor aspirations, low incomes and overcrowding.

“How would a cycle lane and bus lane resolve these issues?”

Nasser Alam added: “Why is the council proposing cycle lanes along Fitzwilliam Road which

will create destruction for residents, local businesses and commuters alike, when with hindsight similar schemes along Wellgate and Broom Road have had a woeful effect on all concerned.

“Why have cycle lanes not been incorporated into the new cinema development or into the new tram/train station, and also the link road for Parkgate?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Taiba Yasseen, independent, said: “Despite significant resident backlash and complaints over unwanted, underused cycle lanes in Boston Castle, the council persists in expanding these costly schemes with no evidence of benefit, particularly in deprived areas that bear the disruption and negative impact while gaining no advantage.

“How does the council justify imposing these vanity projects rather than planning with communities?”

Cllr Robert Taylor, cabinet member for transport, said it was too early to assess the Wellgate and Broom Road scheme’s success.

The Eastwood proposals, he added, would not address issues like deprivation “in their entirety” but there would be benefits for residents from low traffic neighbourhoods

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Taylor said: “There’s been various studies in place where these are far more advanced and have been used for a longer time than they have done in our borough.

“These studies indicate that they do reduce road casualties as an example, they reduce street crime, and they have better health outcomes in reducing emissions and more public activity.

“Introducing bus and cycle lanes won’t have the magic effect on Eastwood. But the use of this £4.6 million government grant will have those improvements…as well as improving the outlook of the area.

“This together with the £11 million investment in housing in the area for three different housing sites will give better access to high quality, affordable homes for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not about a few cycle lanes. It shows that the council is making a significant investment into this area in order to make it a better place to live.”

Public consultation on the project was opened by the council last Wednesday (2) and will run until November 29. Visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/consultation-feedback/rotherham-east-network-improvements.

x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x