Residents-only parking restrictions confuse locals

New rule: But the restriction caused confusion for some

TEMPORARY parking restrictions imposed on roads around Elsecar Heritage Centre in anticipation of large visitor numbers for an event left residents and their relatives in confusion.

The Heritage Centre, operated by Barnsley Council, announced a residents-only parking scheme on six roads to cover the duration of a Spring outdoor market on Sunday.

Elsecar Heritage Centre is an attraction which attracts large numbers of visitors to events, but that can cause parking issues - alleviated partly when the council acquired former business premises next door, and created an overspill car park.

But it was anticipated visitor levels could leave residents with parking problems for Sunday’s event, so residents-only parking was introduced on Wath Road, Cobcar Lane, Church Street, Fitzwilliam Street, Armroyd Lane and Wentworth road for the day – and that caused conflict with some, who were worried about where they, and visitors, would be able to park.

Residents were told they would be sent parking permits - but a social media backlash suggests the arrangement did not go to plan.

Elsecar Heritage Centre was forced to issue instructions for those who did not receive parking permits - for the street where they live - to go to the visitor centre to pick them up.

The centre said: “All residents within these areas should have received a resident permit.

“If you feel you have been missed or require more than one please visit the visitor centre at Elsecar Heritage Centre or see a steward on the day.”

The heritage centre has a long history of parking issues, which the council sought to alleviate by creating the overspill car park.

In addition, free parking at Elsecar Cricket Club was secured for the day, and the ‘gas works field’, opposite the centre, on Wath Road, was also opened up.

The announcement provoked online questions from residents querying whether they needed a permit to park.

Usually, changes to road use restrictions are publicised in advance of being imposed.

It is not clear whether this happened, or what sanctions were available on the day, to enforce the restrictions.

Barnsley Council has been approached for comment.

Several years ago, a highly popular event for Volkswagen enthusiasts was forced to move elsewhere after it was deemed the event had become too large for the venue to accommodate numbers.