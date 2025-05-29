Residents encouraged to 'Give It A Go' at volunteer event

scene: Rotherham Minster from Forge Island - pic by Kerrie Beddows

RESIDENTS are being encouraged to explore the world of volunteering at a special celebratory event.

Voluntary Action Rotherham has organised the Give It A Go event at Rotherham Minster on Tuesday, June 3 from 1pm-3.30pm.

A VAR spokesperson said: “This annual occasion, part of the national Volunteers Week celebration, aims to promote volunteering in Rotherham and shine a light on the vital work of volunteers across the borough.

“This year we will be offering people the chance to try several fun and creative activities delivered by local voluntary and community groups, as well as providing information about different volunteering opportunities.

“We will also be hearing from several local dignitaries and volunteers, hoping their stories inspire more people to get involved.”

David Plumtree – director of services (infrastructure) at VAR – said: “My career started through turning up and giving something a go.

“In my case it was as a volunteer youth worker, but it could be anything to anyone.

“Volunteering gives back to you.”