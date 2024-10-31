Wheelie upset: Some residents have been told to pay a £31 delivery charge

A HEALTH and safety clampdown on damaged wheelie-bins has caused outrage and frustration among residents who have been told they need to pay-up to get replacements delivered.

Barnsley Council, which covers many Dearne area communities, has been ‘tagging’ damaged green bins with warnings that they are unsafe to empty, due to damage.

Many of those have vertical splits in the front of the structure, and some residents say they believe the damage is caused by the way the bins are emptied, as the lift mechanism jolts them while in contact with the lorry.

Although the council does not charge a replacement fee, there is a compulsory £31 delivery charge, leaving some to question why the cost is so high - when bulky waste items can be collected by the same authority for £26.

The council is insistant that the damage is normal wear and tear.

Residents in the Darfield area have complained about the crackdown via social media and the council has conceded that damaged bins - which have often been patched up with ‘gaffer tape’ - have been emptied in that condition historically.

But they have now been told the council cannot continue because the condition of some bins has worsened and there was a health and safety risk to both collection crews and residents.

Cllr James Higginbottom, Barnsley Council’s Cabinet Spokesman for Environment and Highways, said: "Our number one priority is to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of our staff and residents during bin collections.

"Bins that have been in use for many years and left out in all weathers are naturally susceptible to wear and tear. Where bins are badly damaged and there is a risk to public safety, residents will need to replace their bins at a standard delivery charge of £31.

"Where bins are under five years old and still covered by the manufacturer's warranty, we will waive the replacement charge," he said.

Earlier this year, bin collections were subjected to long-term disruption in the area, due to a combination of factors, which were later resolved.

At the time, the council said bin collecting was an area of their work with a high risk potential, which had to be carefully managed.