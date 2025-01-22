Residents advised to use recycling centres as bin problems persist

Priority: General waste is being collected before recycling bins like these are emptied

HOUSEHOLDERS have been told to take excess recycling waste to council dumps in Barnsley as the council struggles to catch up with missed collections.

The authority faces multiple problems, with both general waste and recycling bin collections behind schedule.

Council chiefs have apologised and said “it isn’t the standard of service that we want to provide”, blaming the impact of the festive period and the recent snow for the problems.

But they have aslo addressed public social media criticism, where a new policy, Be Safe, Work Safe, Target Zero, has been blamed for slowing down refuse crews.

The council has acknowledged the online debate about “how our staff should work” but said: “People’s safety is our priority, and we want to make sure all our employees go home safe at the end of the day.

“We are not prepared to risk the welfare of our employees or the public,” which is why the policy was launched last year. Refuse collecting is recognised as a potentially hazardous job.

At the time, the council rejected suggestions that policy was responsible for bin collection disruption experienced in 2024.

The council is now prioritising grey bin collections for general rubbish. Residents were told to leave extra bags alongside bins, initially, but that advice has now been withdrawn, with only regular bins being emptied. That had been a ‘temporary measure’, they said.

They advise: “Any additional recycling can also be taken to our household waste recycling centres.”

Cllr Dave White has asked for residents with “major problems” in the Rockingham ward to contact him, stating: “The inquest and new ‘regulations’ will come later.