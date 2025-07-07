Residents advised to keep windows and doors closed as fire sweeps through building

Scene: Smoke billows from the building as fire fighters tackle the blaze

SOUTH Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a building fire on Moorgate Road.

People are being advised to avoid the area as fire fighters tackle the blaze.

Six fire engines and one aerial ladder are in attendance and they are expected to be on scene throughout the evening.

Those nearby have been told keep their windows and doors closed due to a large amount of smoke in the area.

The smoke is visible across the town centre and road closures are in place.