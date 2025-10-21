Remembrance poppy display back on course after council rethink

Back on course: Part of Hoyland's poppy display

A REMEMBRANCE poppy display - threatened by safety concerns - has been saved following a rethink by council chiefs.

Hoyland Remembrance and Parade Group, which maintains local war memorials and organises the annual November parade and service, announced it would not be going ahead with a display of around 380 poppies on the parade route this year.

They said it would be impractical, after seeking current advice from Barnsley Council, which had issued a demanding catalogue of safety considerations.

That included not installing the wooden poppies on street lights or posts carrying other signs - something which they said would have made it challenging to display all the poppies.

They had sought advice after the poppies display was raised in online debate about this summer’s trend of putting up flags in public areas.

The group insisted the decision was their choice and not a council instruction, but the situation provoked a heated debate.

Further discussions have taken place between the group and council, with Barnsley Council leader Sir Steve Houghton stating: “After listening to the group’s concerns and through continued discussions and agreement with our Highways team, we’ll be working together to find safe locations to install poppies.

“This will include lamp posts, and where appropriate some posts with road signs as long as the safe and legal use of these posts is preserved.”

The group said they had “come to an agreed way forward” following “good and productive discussions” with the council, though there were still some details to clarify.

Barnsley Council updated its guidelines on safety earlier this year, he said, resulting in the decision by the Hoyland group.

“We value the dedication of groups that honour our fallen heroes, and we have always fully supported respectful poppy displays on street lights,” he said.

“We said from the beginning that we were committed to working with community groups to ensure such tributes can be delivered safely and appropriately.”

During the summer, large numbers of Union and flags of St George sprang up nationally, many attached to street furniture in public areas, with local authorities responding in different ways.