Remarkable story of how the Drone Rangers found car-crash dog

Athena reunited with her grateful owners

The extraordinary tale of a four-day dog rescue operation involving drones, hidden cameras, horse riders, sausage rolls, and a motorway car crash was revealed today.

Athena, a terrified 18-month-old German Shepherd, had run off into woods in Rotherham after fleeing a car accident on the M1 at Morthen, a rural area between Brampton-en-le-Morthen and Laughton-en-le-Morthen.

She made her escape from owners Mark and Michelle Storer's vehicle after a collision near the M18 slip road.

There had been two other dogs in the car, one Springer Spaniel called Darcy was killed, and the other, Mabel, survived.

Athena

The 40-year-old driver of another vehicle involved was later charged with failing to provide a sample and driving without due care and attention.

Mr and Mrs Storer couldn't find Athena, who had bolted from the scene across fields.

So they contacted the Facebook group K9-RSQ, a South Yorkshire-based volunteer outfit that uses its remarkable resources and ingenuity to find lost dogs.

Co-ordinator Craig Dent – who left his native Sheffield and now lives in Budapest – remotely marshalled the drone surveillance, the deployment of camouflaged spy cameras in areas where the hapless creature could have wandered, along with on-the-ground search teams.

Craig Dent, dog rescuer

Word soon went around K9-RSQ's 2,300 online followers and details published across various channels started to attract sightings.

Rescuers combed areas including Wickersley, Whiston, Thurcroft, and Brampton-en-le-Morthen.

They also set 'feed station' humane traps – positioning chicken and mackerel in areas where they could detain Athena, whose owners live in Newark, Notts.

For four days the Storer family helped the search party – then came a breakthrough.

Then two women horse riders spotted the missing hound, a Romanian rescue, close to Pinchmill Fishery, in Wickersley.

Two dog walkers, Rob and Sam, joined them, luring her with the bait of newly bought Greggs sausage rolls.

Athena was safely reunited with her teary owners, around 8:35am last Wednesday.

The Storer family said: "We are so thrilled to have Athena home – these last few days have been an emotional rollercoaster from the moment of the accident till we were reunited.

"There had been a number of potential but no confirmed sightings for four days, we just kept looking and sharing and working as a team.

"It all paid off in the end with members of the public on horseback spotting her followed by some dog walkers who lured her with their Greggs sausage rolls and managed to keep her at the scene until we arrived.

"She was so pleased to see us, thankfully apart from aches she is unhurt – she’s been vet checked – and since being home just wants to sleep and eat.

"We are so grateful for everyone’s support it has been amazing."

Mr Dent said the couple made a generous donation to the volunteer group, which will be helpful as they want to purchase a £10,000 thermal drone for their organisation.

They want to name the drone Darcy, in honour of the dog that perished.

Details can be found on the Facebook site 'Darcy's Drone Fundraiser – K9 RSQ.'

The page states: "In loving memory of Darcy, the Springer Spaniel, please help us ensure her legacy lives on with this fundraising page. We know Darcy will be watching us reunite countless more lost dogs in the future."

Mr Dent told the Advertiser: "The family was ecstatic – it was a very happy reunion. They want to thank what they called the lovely people of South Yorkshire.

"Actually, it was a nationwide effort, there were people in Shropshire and the south coast who all joined in the Facebook chat offering suggestions and advice.

"We had people studying Google Earth and maps to see where Athena was most likely to go.

"We are hoping a new thermal drome will help us recover dogs in the future – so any help from the public would be great."