'Remarkable' milestone as 1,000 quit smoking through programme

'REMARKABLE': Dr Jason Page congratulates quitters

SMOKING cessation experts in the region have supported more than 1,000 people to quit through South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw’s Lung Cancer Screening programme.

Smoking is responsible for around 70 per cent of lung cancers and linked to at least 15 other cancer types.

Dr Jason Page, clinical director of SYB LCS, said: “This is remarkable for our SYB residents to have achieved and everyone who has quit smoking should be very proud of themselves.

“The risks are widely known, but tobacco addiction is a disease and it’s not always easy to stop.

“LCS not only helps find any cancers earlier, but it also provides free stop smoking support.

“This is particularly important as evidence shows you’re up to three times more likely to quit with support and stop-smoking treatment.

“For LCS, if you’re aged 55-74 and have ever smoked, you’ll receive an invite letter through the post when the programme is in your area.

“Through SYB LCS, 763 cancers have been found so far, with 606 of these being lung cancer.

“More people die from lung cancer in the UK than from breast, prostate, and bowel cancers combined, which is why it’s essential to attend your cancer screening when you’re invited.

“More than three quarters of the cancers found have been at stage one or two, which is the best time to find cancer as there are more treatment options available to you, including curing it.”