'Remarkable' lessons help teach 'language of life'

LIFE LESSONS: One of the classes held at Eastwood Village Primary School

A PROJECT supported by a local business and a regional charity fund is helping Rotherham residents to “learn the language of life.”

Premier Learning runs English for Speakers of Other Languages, a project which AESSEAL has supported through its partnership with South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation.

In Rotherham, several classes are held at Eastwood Village Primary School on Eldon Road where people from across the globe including Yemen, Sudan, Sri Lanka, Kurdistan, Hong Kong, Pakistan, and Afghanistan learn to “speak the language of day-to-day life” with people aged 18 to 75 studying subjects such as food and clothes shopping and arranging healthcare appointments as well as maths and literacy skills.

One of the ESOL teachers said: “It is about learning things you need for everyday life.

“People come into class and they maybe a bit nervous, but it helps give them confidence and they become friends and some meet socially.

“All my groups are so lovely and they are all very supportive of each other which means they can help each other on their way to ESOL qualifications.”

Since 2023, AESSEAL has donated £7,400 to the project through its partnership with SYCF, which has awarded £15,000 over three years to Premier Learning, ensuring the courses are fully funded for students.

AESSEAL director Martin McKervey said: “Whilst open to all, the majority of students are refugees, asylum seekers and individuals from ethnic minorities.

“We applaud and thank Premier Learning for the important work they do.’’

SYCF philanthropy c-oordinator Rachael Farrell said: “Premier Learning’s dedication to empowering adults through education is remarkable.”