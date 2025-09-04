'Remarkable and inspirational' couple mark marriage milestone

WEDDED BLISS: Scholes couple Rita and Colin Hewitt celebrated their 65th anniversary - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A real ‘true blue’ couple have marked a marriage milestone after celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rita (86) and Colin Hewitt (87) enjoyed not one but two events to celebrate their 65th blue sapphire anniversary, as well as receiving a letter from the King.

The Rotherham born and bred couple still live in the same home in Scholes they moved into and raised their children – son Richard Hewitt (60) and daughter Jenny Lawless (63).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The “remarkable” couple first met as youngsters and began courting a few years later in their late teens.

SPECIAL DAY: Rita and Colin Hewitt on their wedding day.

“I first saw her when I had gone round to her house to take a butcher’s delivery, as I lived quite close,” said Colin.

“I was 13 and I fell for her then.”

And it was love at second sight for the devoted duo – who have two grand-daughters, Emma and Millie, as well as a great-grandchild on the way – when he bumped into Rita once again aged 18 when she was working at Holmes Post Office and they began courting.

Rita later worked in a corner shop once the children were of school age while Colin was a fireman on British Railways, went into the forces for National Service and later worked at Rotherham Power Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daughter Jenny said: “They truly are a remarkable and inspirational couple, keeping active by walking, gardening, crown green bowls, and metal detecting!

“They are regular visitors at Wentworth Garden Centre Walled Garden Restaurant where they visit most mornings and the staff at the restaurant kindly agreed to reserve their favourite table on the morning of their anniversary as a surprise.

“It was decorated by balloons and they were treated to coffee and breakfast on their special day.”

“It was a lovely surprise,” said Rita, “all the staff had signed a card for us, too, because they know us up there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also celebrated with a meal at Sitwell Golf Club as well with all our friends and family.”

And as for the key to a long and happy marriage?

“Compatibility,” said Colin.

“We've always done things together and we share a similar outlook on life.”