Relief: Officers at Riverside House can plan for the future

HELP packages for some of Rotherham’s most vulnerable residents are now being planned 18 months ahead, following an announcement of Government support.

The Household Support Fund has been used to allocate cash to local authorities to help shore-up those with a range of different needs.

But until now the money has been handed out only in packages lasting six-months, giving councils no certainty about the future.

However, Rotherham’s ruling Cabinet was told on Monday that the new Labour Government had confirmed another year of funding, with council leader Chris Read praising the way that allowed the authority to plan ahead.

It means the council can help to support residents on a wide range of needs going into the future.

Current support includes handing out more than £1m to help feed children who qualify for free school meals during holiday periods.

More than £1.1m will to towards helping those struggling with energy bills, with an expectation that more than 4,000 grants of £250 will be handed out, some to pensioners who no longer qualify for the annual heating allowance.

Other assistance financed from the HSF includes providing hampers to support vulnerable households over the festive period.

Cllr Read said the hampers were: “A nice way of doing it, as a package of support.”

He also placed on record the fact he welcomed the Government’s new 12 month commitment to HSF, though the council has yet to be told what its next cash allocation will be.

“We have never had 18 months of certainty, it means we can plan out for the coming year,” he said.