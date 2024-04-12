Christopher Price who has Motor Neurone Disease, with his wife Sammi - photo by Kerrie Beddows

Chris Price was diagnosed with motor neurone disease, a condition where the neurons that interact with muscles stop working resulting in muscle wastage, four years ago.

For former chef Chris, this meant the loss of the use of his hands which has now also transferred to his legs, meaning he is currently reliant on a powered wheelchair at all times.

But while the 50-year-old dad of twin five-year-old daughters is determined to “just get on”, his wife Sammi says the everyday reality of the devastating condition can take its toll.

“Chris has a great attitude – he does just want to get on with things,” she said. “But the reality is that he is very, very ill.

“He can't be the hands-on parent to our girls that he wants to be and that is frustrating for him – it gets him down as much as the physical aspects of the disease.

“It's those things he misses the most.

“Daily life can be really difficult and we need lots of equipment.

“It can be a struggle and Chris relies on me for absolutely everything from getting bathed and transferred to bed to being turned in the night several times.

“It's really hard to convey to people what a 'normal' day for us is like but it's so hard.

“There are things we want to do as a family which we simply can't but the kids are wonderful and understanding.”

The family are also very grateful for ongoing support from both Rotherham Titans rugby union club and the South Yorkshire branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

“Chris gets really emotional when he goes to matches,” said Sammi.

“Everyone at the Titans really looks after him.

“The players may change over the years but they still take him under their wing and all the fans are incredible, really nice, as are the staff.

“They are like another family and such a great support.”

And the same is true of MNDA SY.

“They have been such a great support.

“They paid for us to have a holiday at Butlins so the kids can make special memories.

“We know we can just pick up the phone or email and speak to any one of them.

“We have been to their events where we get to meet other families (of people with MND).”

This month the two 'families' are teaming up to host a spring quiz on Friday, April 26 at 7pm at the Titans' ground in Clifton to coincide with the last away match of the season.

Tickets include a home-made pie and pea supper, and there will also be bingo, a raffle and auction.

All funds raised will go to supporting Chris and the other 100 South Yorkshire families facing the challenges associated with MND.