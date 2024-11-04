The QUIT Team with Sally Jameson MP and Dr Richard Jenkins (holding certificates) at the awards ceremony - photo by Visual Eye Creative

A SOUTH Yorkshire healthcare team represented the region at a major awards ceremony in London after they were nominated for an award by local MPs including Sarah Champion.

The South Yorkshire QUIT Programme was selected by four South Yorkshire MPs – Ms Champion, Sally Jameson, Stephanie Peacock, and Dan Jarvis – in the Health Equalities category of the NHS Parliamentary Awards, which recognise the contribution of staff, volunteers and others working in the healthcare sector.

During the first stage of the awards, MPs nominated healthcare teams and individuals serving their local areas and the QUIT team were shortlisted from almost 1000 applications.

Developed in partnership with NHS South Yorkshire and Yorkshire Cancer Research, the QUIT Programme aims to save lives, tackle health inequalities and reduce demand on the NHS by treating tobacco addiction as a treatable condition.

The service involves screening at the point of admission and providing nicotine replacement therapy and behavioural support from QUIT teams to patients identified as a smoker.

Once discharged, patients receive further support from community stop smoking services.

Since its launch, QUIT has seen more than 200,000 patients screened for smoking and in excess of 17,000 smokers having a specialist assessment including nicotine replacement therapy recommendation.

Dr Richard Jenkins, CEO at Barnsley Hospital and Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust and senior responsible officer for QUIT, said: “Although we didn’t win on this occasion, we are proud to have got to the final stages of the awards.

“To be nominated reflects the hard work and dedication of our QUIT colleagues across South Yorkshire who are making a difference and helping to reduce health inequalities.”