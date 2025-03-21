Regional record for medical centre

The team at MEOC

A MEDICAL centre has set a new regional record after completing five joint replacement surgeries in a single day.

The milestone for Mexborough Elective Orthopaedic Centre of Excellence saw the facility carry out five joint replacement surgeries – known as arthroplasty – which involves replacing damaged joints with artificial parts.

Common examples include hip and knee replacements, which help reduce pain and improve movement.

While most hospitals carry out a mix of surgeries each day, the MEOC is dedicated entirely to orthopaedic procedures which allows the team to plan and prepare efficiently, ensuring theatres are set up in advance with the right equipment.

As a result, they can complete more surgeries in less time, helping to reduce waiting times for patients across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw.

The approach also means most patients go home within 24 hours — often on the same day — allowing them to recover in the comfort of their own home.

Angela Schofield from Doncaster was the 100th patient to undergo an arthroplasty on her left hip.

She said: “My experience was very positive - everyone I met was so good to me.

“I was initially anxious about the procedure, but it turned out to be comfortable, and I was able to go home the same day, which helped me recover in a familiar environment.”

In its first year, the MEOC performed 1,375 surgeries, reducing waiting lists by around 20 per cent across participating trusts - Barnsley Hospital, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, and Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust.

Patient feedback has been highly positive, with Friends and Family Test scores averaging 97 per cent and reaching 100 per cent for three consecutive months.

Most patients stayed for just one day, with 72 per cent discharged the same day as their procedure.

Mr. Shankar Thiagarajah, clinical lead for the MEOC and consultant orthopaedic surgeon, said:

“Overall, our aim is to reduce waiting times and provide high-quality care across the region."

Karen McAlpine, interim operational lead for the MEOC, added: "Our target is four surgeries per day, so achieving five hip replacements in one day shows the dedication of our team and the effective processes we’ve put in place.”