Regional recognition for 'amazing' care workers
Horizon Care, based at Dinnington, was Highly Commended for its ‘outstanding work' in the category of 'housing with care’ at the Great British Care Awards 2023 Yorkshire and Humber.
Judges said: “This team demonstrated true collaborative working to achieve the best outcomes for those they support.”
Manager Carrie Le-Billon also won the regional supported living manager award at the regional ceremony in Leeds.
Judges said she demonstrated “an incredible caring ethic, not only to her service users but also to her staff.”
Carrie said: “We all feel incredibly grateful to be recognised.
“The awards are representative of everyone’s hard work.
“The team really are amazing.”
The family-run provider supports people to live independently in Rotherham, Sheffield, Bassetlaw and Barnsley with services including assisted living and specialist care.