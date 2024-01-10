Regional Apprenticeship Hub launched at event in Rotherham
Announced by South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard, the hub aims to create better quality and a higher number of apprenticeships start-ups in the region.
It will have an initial target of 300 new apprenticeships in the region by 2025 as part of a two-year pilot scheme and will be a one-stop shop for businesses, apprentices, and anyone hoping to start an apprenticeship.
Services will include information, advice and guidance services to apprentices, parents, and employers, progression pathways and opportunities in and out of apprenticeships, and help for businesses – in particular SMEs – to access technical talent across the region in a bid to tackle skills shortages.
Mr Coppard, said: “South Yorkshire doesn’t just need a bigger economy – we need a better economy.
“But if we’re going to get there, and if everyone is going to be able to access the jobs and opportunities that the new economy will bring, we need to make sure people have the right educational skills, so they can access opportunity wherever it might be.
“That’s what our new Apprenticeship Hub is all about – offering people, organisations and businesses a ‘one-stop shop’ for all the information and support they need to get the right skills, in the right place, so we can all benefit from more jobs and grow.”
The Hub is based at the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority offices in Sheffield and will be delivered through the South Yorkshire Colleges Partnership.