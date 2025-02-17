Towering plans: A six storey extension could replace the Forge bar

A HISTORIC town centre building could be subject to an extensive remodelling which would become a distinctive element of Rotherham’s town centre regeneration.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The old Post Office has been the subject of various changes since its original use ended, including pubs and bars, with apartments created on upper levels.

But new proposals would give the whole site a radical make-over, with the Forge bar, known to many as Magoos - added to the rear of the building, on Domine Lane - being demolished to make way for a six storey extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That, and the old Post Office building, would then be used to create a complex of 16 apartments.

If the plan goes ahead, it would mark a significant element of regeneration in that part of the town centre, with the newly re-opened Forge Island leisure complex across the River Don and a proposed new hotel potentially bringing the Guest and Chrimes buildings, now in a state of decay, back into use.

The New York stadium and Rotherham Council’s own Riverside House headquarters have also helped to modernise that area of the town centre in recent years.

A planning application made to Rotherham Council seeks to demolish the bar, replace it with a six storey building and make internal changes to the existing building, to accommodate the apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building dates back to 1907 and is acknowledged as being of both architectural and historic interest.

The planning application justifies the demolition idea, stating that the impact of the extension has been to leave the building “looking like it has been exit did and is perhaps lacking in cohesiveness given its mixed use.”

Planners have been told: “The impact of the proposed alterations will significantly benefit the property and its change of use.

“The appearance of the property will be changed substantially with the construction of an apartment building designed to blend with the existing Post Office building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The adaptation of the existing building, which has struggled to survive over its recent iterations will help to form a more cohesive community in keep[ing with the council’s recent vision and master plan for the town centre.

“Adjacent and surrounding areas are all earmarked for residential development and this proposal would still with these planned future developments.